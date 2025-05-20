I’m a seven-year-old stunt bike rider who is part of the circus in South Shields
Pedro Pavlov is a seven-year-old stunt bike rider and a performer at Planet Circus OMG, which is currently based in South Shields’ Temple Park.
He has been riding bikes since the age of two, when his uncle bought him a balance bike for his birthday.
His mum, Emilia Pavlov, told National World that riding bikes from a young age came naturally to her Pedro, especially when it came to performing jumps on them.
She said: “He just started riding when he was two when my brother got him his first balance bike for his birthday and ever since then, he was just flown with it.
“A couple of years later, he got his first Revvi, which he would ride around on all day long doing a couple of small jumps.
“As soon as we realised how good he was on a motorbike, that’s when we got him the bike he is on now.”
Pedro’s family have revealed that he got his inspiration to ride bikes from his uncle, Peter Pavlov, who is also a performer at Planet Circus OMG.
Peter has explained that just like Pedro, he got into motorbikes at a young age and now he helps his nephew train.
He commented: “I’ve been riding bikes since I was three and performing since the age of eight - basically I’ve been on bikes and in the circus since I was born.
“I was seven when I started training and now we’ve got Pedro and Tiago training as well.
“They go in the globe when they ask to go in but mainly they’ve taken to jumping and ramps so we’re just proud to watch them and when they are up for it, we help them train.
“Pedro has done a couple of shows in the globe and he has his first event later this year in Scarborough.
“Being around performances every day, he is always on his bike somewhere and with the general public coming along, he feeds off the attention and loves a crowd.”
