I’m a seven-year-old stunt bike rider who is part of the circus in South Shields

Meet the seven-year-old stunt biker rider who is part of the circus, in South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedro Pavlov is a seven-year-old stunt bike rider and a performer at Planet Circus OMG, which is currently based in South Shields’ Temple Park.

He has been riding bikes since the age of two, when his uncle bought him a balance bike for his birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mum, Emilia Pavlov, told National World that riding bikes from a young age came naturally to her Pedro, especially when it came to performing jumps on them.

Pedro Pavlov is a seven-year-old stunt bike rider as part of Planet Circus OMG. | National World

She said: “He just started riding when he was two when my brother got him his first balance bike for his birthday and ever since then, he was just flown with it.

“A couple of years later, he got his first Revvi, which he would ride around on all day long doing a couple of small jumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as we realised how good he was on a motorbike, that’s when we got him the bike he is on now.”

Pedro’s family have revealed that he got his inspiration to ride bikes from his uncle, Peter Pavlov, who is also a performer at Planet Circus OMG.

Pedro with his mum, Emilia Pavlov. | National World

Peter has explained that just like Pedro, he got into motorbikes at a young age and now he helps his nephew train.

He commented: “I’ve been riding bikes since I was three and performing since the age of eight - basically I’ve been on bikes and in the circus since I was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was seven when I started training and now we’ve got Pedro and Tiago training as well.

Pedro has been riding bikes since he was two-year-old. | National World

“They go in the globe when they ask to go in but mainly they’ve taken to jumping and ramps so we’re just proud to watch them and when they are up for it, we help them train.

“Pedro has done a couple of shows in the globe and he has his first event later this year in Scarborough.

“Being around performances every day, he is always on his bike somewhere and with the general public coming along, he feeds off the attention and loves a crowd.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planet Circus OMG will be at Temple Park, in South Shields, until May 26. | National World

Planet Circus OMG is in South Shields until Monday, May 26 - showtimes and tickets are available at: https://planetcircusomg.com/.

If you can’t get along to the event in South Shields, the circus will be at a number of locations throughout the North East until July 6.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.