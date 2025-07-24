I’m bringing America’s fastest growing sport to South Shields - this is how you can get involved
Clair Mccormack is bringing pickleball to South Shields and is offering free taster sessions for members of the public to get involved in.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, which is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net.
According to multiple media outlets, it is currently the fastest growing sport in the United States of America.
Clair has spoken of her passion for the sport and has given an insight into what people can expect from the free taster sessions that she is running.
She said: “I’ve just finished a Pickleball England leadership course and I’m just about to qualify for my level-one coaching - pickleball is getting bigger and bigger.
“I don’t come from any form of racquet sport but it is addictive, it’s inclusive and very easy to learn, which is where my love for it comes from.
“It brings a community together as well as getting people moving and helping to improve their mental health.
“I’ve ran some taster sessions and they’ve been brilliant so far, everyone who has taken part has given positive feedback.
“The sessions are all about learning the rules, seeing the equipment and just taking part in a variety of games.
“It is all about enjoying pickleball and getting a feel for it rather than being thrown straight into it.”
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here
Going beyond the taster sessions, Clair is hoping to grow the sport even further in South Tyneside.
She added: “I’ve got plans to try and develop it here in South Shields to make it even bigger - that is definitely in the pipeline.
“Just watch this space.”
A taster session is set to take place at the Ocean Road Community Centre on Thursday, July 24, between 6pm and 7pm.
At the time of writing, it is fully booked but Clair has a reserve list in place for anyone who is possibly wanting to take part.
For full details and to keep up to date with Pickleball South Shields, follow: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578294173693 or https://www.instagram.com/pickleballsouthshields/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.