A South Shields comedian is following in his grandad’s footsteps.

Jack Fox is preparing for his debut solo comedy set at The Stand, in Newcastle city centre, on Sunday, September 28.

The South Shields-based musician, rapper, and comedian will be following in the footsteps of his grandad, legendary South Shields comedian Alan Fox, who passed away in 2014.

The show, titled Rolls Royce, is based around the differences between Jack and Alan’s careers and will be directed by South Shields’ Lee Kyle as part of a series of shows involving some of the North East’s up and coming comedy acts.

Speaking ahead of the show, Jack has told the Shields Gazette that his grandad is a big influence on his comedy career and expressed his delight at getting to perform his first gig at The Stand.

He said: “I’ve been doing stand-up for a little while now and I guess the general progression is go to from shorter sets to eventually branching out into doing a full hour-long show.

“The idea was brought to me by Lee Kyle, who is actually directly the show.

“I jumped at the opportunity because Lee and I think similar, plus The Stand is my favourite comedy club in the country as the staff and venue are great.

“I’m really happy to be doing my first show there.

“The show goes into the reasons why I’m following on my grandad’s legacy, especially because he was a huge influence on me - I want to carry on his name and keep it in the family.

“I’m not entirely sure that mine and his ideas of comedy would line up, he was renowned for being a clean comedian who never swore or told any risky jokes, whereas I do swear during my sets.

“He sadly never got to see me perform live as he was too ill in 2014 when I did my first ever gig, but he knew I was into performing live so he would give me tips and advice.

“I think he would enjoy seeing me do the show.”

Jack is also preparing to release a theme song ahead of the song - with audiences on the night also getting to see that live as part of his debut solo gig.

You can keep up to date with Jack on social media by following him at: https://www.instagram.com/jackfox_710/.

Tickets for Jack Fox’s Rolls Royce are on sale now at: https://www.thestand.co.uk/performance/19382/new-direction-jack-fox--rolls-royce/20250928/newcastle.