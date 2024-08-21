Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fundraising legend Colin Burgin-Plews has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2024 Great North Run.

The Great North Run returns to the North East on Sunday, September 8; however, a stalwart of the event will be sadly missing for 2024.

South Shields’ Colin Burgin-Plews, also known as Big Pink Dress, has confirmed that he will not be taking part in this year’s iconic half-marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraising legend, who has raised more than £150,000 for various cancer charities, was diagnosed with the illness himself earlier this year.

Colin Burgin-Plews, also known as Big Pink Dress, has confirmed that he will not be taking part in the 2024 Great North Run.

However, the recovery time hasn’t been as quick as Colin would have liked, meaning that he has had to call time on the 2024 Great North Run.

He told the Shields Gazette: “Obviously I was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and I had an operation 12 weeks ago, however, the recovery has been a lot slower than I thought it would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin has raised more than £150,000 for various cancer charities throughout the years. | Other 3rd Party

“I can walk and I’m back to work now but there is zero chance that I’ll be able to do it over 13 miles, with or without the costume.

“It is one of the hardest decisions that I’ve ever had to make but the cancer just saps my energy - I don’t think people realise how much it actually takes out of you.

“I cancelled my place in the Great North 10K but kept it for the Great North Run as I genuinely thought that I could have done it.

“Then my number arrived the other day and I just knew that it wasn’t going to happen - my wife kept telling me not to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m gutted. I’ll really miss it and I will definitely have ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out) on the day but I’m still hoping to go down to the finish line and cheer on everyone who is taking part.”

Colin announced his decision to step away from this year’s Great North Run on X (formerly Twitter), prompting his supporters to wish him well and even offer to represent him.

Following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Colin has made the decision not to take part in the 2024 Great North Run.

He added: “The people of the North East are so supportive and lovely - there has been so many people reach out and wish me well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has even been people who have said that they would be willing to represent me in some way during the Great North Run.

“Some people are still sponsoring me even though I’m not taking part so I can’t thank them enough for all the support and well wishes.

“I might not be doing it this year but I just want to wish a massive good luck to everyone that is taking part in the Great North Run.”