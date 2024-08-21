‘I’m gutted’ - South Shields fundraising legend Big Pink Dress steps back from the Great North Run
The Great North Run returns to the North East on Sunday, September 8; however, a stalwart of the event will be sadly missing for 2024.
South Shields’ Colin Burgin-Plews, also known as Big Pink Dress, has confirmed that he will not be taking part in this year’s iconic half-marathon.
The fundraising legend, who has raised more than £150,000 for various cancer charities, was diagnosed with the illness himself earlier this year.
Colin took part in the Sunderland 10K on Sunday, May 12, and a day later had surgery at the Freeman Hospital, in Newcastle, after doctors found a mass behind his bowel.
However, the recovery time hasn’t been as quick as Colin would have liked, meaning that he has had to call time on the 2024 Great North Run.
He told the Shields Gazette: “Obviously I was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and I had an operation 12 weeks ago, however, the recovery has been a lot slower than I thought it would be.
“I can walk and I’m back to work now but there is zero chance that I’ll be able to do it over 13 miles, with or without the costume.
“It is one of the hardest decisions that I’ve ever had to make but the cancer just saps my energy - I don’t think people realise how much it actually takes out of you.
“I cancelled my place in the Great North 10K but kept it for the Great North Run as I genuinely thought that I could have done it.
“Then my number arrived the other day and I just knew that it wasn’t going to happen - my wife kept telling me not to do it.
“I’m gutted. I’ll really miss it and I will definitely have ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out) on the day but I’m still hoping to go down to the finish line and cheer on everyone who is taking part.”
Colin announced his decision to step away from this year’s Great North Run on X (formerly Twitter), prompting his supporters to wish him well and even offer to represent him.
He added: “The people of the North East are so supportive and lovely - there has been so many people reach out and wish me well.
“There has even been people who have said that they would be willing to represent me in some way during the Great North Run.
“Some people are still sponsoring me even though I’m not taking part so I can’t thank them enough for all the support and well wishes.
“I might not be doing it this year but I just want to wish a massive good luck to everyone that is taking part in the Great North Run.”
