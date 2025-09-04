National World

Newcastle United have appointed a new chief executive who brings more than 25 years of senior leadership and commercial expertise across three countries.

David Hopkinson officially joins the club on Friday 5 September and will undertake a handover process supported by outgoing CEO Darren Eales, who steps down from the position for health reasons.

The new CEO joins Newcastle United after serving as president and chief operating officer at Madison Square Garden Sports in the US, where he led the business operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Both are among the most valuable franchises in the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League respectively, and compete at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Previously, as global head of partnerships at Real Madrid, Hopkinson served on the executive team as they cemented their place as one of the world's most valuable football clubs. Earlier, he spent over two decades at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment as chief commercial officer.

"I am incredibly honoured to join Newcastle United at such an exciting time in the club's history," said Hopkinson.