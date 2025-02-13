I’m nine-years-old and have donated 15 inches of my hair to The Little Princess Trust

A nine-year-old has donated her hair to charity - raising around £300 in the process.

Nine-year-old Cora Whitehead, from Horsley Hill, underwent a charity haircut on Sunday, February 9, which saw her donate around 15 inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, that are free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to treatment for cancer.

Cora’s mum, Rachel Whitehead, has told the Shields Gazette where the idea for Cora’s haircut came from and expressed her pride in her daughter for doing it.

The 36-year-old said: “So about two years ago, Cora came home and asked if she could cut her hair for charity as she knew about the idea of it.

“We told her that she could but she would have to grow her hair first as it has to be a certain length but it was all her own idea.

“My cousin, Olivia, who is a trainee hairdresser, did the haircut at our house as Cora wanted family and friends to be able to watch it happen.

“In the end, there was about 15 inches cut off and she is still trying to get used to have shorter hair but she has been really happy and she knows how proud everyone is of her for doing it.

“We were a bit worried that she might regret it after growing her for so long but she loves it and really suits it as well.”

As well as donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, Cora has also managed to raise around £300 - which will also be donated to the charity.

Mum-of-three Rachel added: “Cora did a bake sale in the summer, just from our front door, where she made £200 so we were optimistic about what she would be able to raise as we couldn’t believe how much she had made from just that.

“She is quite good at her fundraising but it is an amazing amount of money, especially with the hair on top of that.

“We’re just really proud of her.”

You can find out more about the work that The Little Princess Trust does by visiting: https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/.