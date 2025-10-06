Google

A man apprehended by police as he ran from a house he had damaged in South Tyneside, told them, “I’m not a burglar, I only smashed the windows.”

Jack Waggett, 30, was spotted as he lowered himself from an upper floor of a property in Copley Avenue, Whiteleas, on the night of Thursday, September 4. He had been temporarily staying there with his partner after she struck up a friendship with the female tenant, borough magistrates heard.

But the relationship soured after just a week when his girlfriend threatened to kill herself and was allegedly assaulted by the householder. In retaliation, Waggett damaged three windows to the value of £1,000, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

Mrs Beck added: “The victim had been friends with another woman for one week. She allowed her to stay on her sofa, and the defendant went to the same address. At 8.30pm the woman began to scream and threatened to kill herself. Police were called. The householder noticed that the windows were smashed.

“When police came, they noticed a person coming down the wall of the house from the top window and into Copley Avenue. The police stopped him, and he said, ‘I’m not a burglar, I only smashed the windows’.”

When arrested, Waggett was found in possession of a quantity of anxiety drug pregabalin bought illegally. Mrs Beck added: “He was asked about the tablets. He admitted that they weren’t prescription. He said they were ‘just off the street’. He said, ‘I won’t tell you who I got them off, I paid £100 a strip’.”

Waggett pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage and possession of a class C drug. David Forrester, defending, said the homeowner had been arrested for an alleged assault on Waggett’s partner.

He added: “Mr Waggett has smashed her windows as a result. There is a big gap in his offending, from 2017 to 2022. He was convicted in May of a bladed article offence where he has a reasonable excuse of using a knife for work.”

Waggett was fined £80 for causing criminal damage and £40 for drug possession, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.