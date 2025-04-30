I’m opening a brand new non-competitive dance school in South Shields
Brooke Kirkley, from Whiteleas, has set up a brand new dance school in South Tyneside to offer a non-competitive environment that focuses on youngsters having fun, making friends and getting active.
ACE Academy of Dance, which is based at the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare Club, is open to children aged from five to 16-years-old.
There will be a wide variety of classes on offer, such as commercial dance, gymnastics, and stretching, as well as SEND classes to provide a safe environment for children who have additional needs.
Brooke has told the Shields Gazette that she decided to launch the dance school after her youngest child hated the idea of competitive dance.
The 34-year-old said: “It is something that I’ve always been interested in as I’ve danced and done cheer my whole life.
“It’s absolutely amazing that I’m able to do something that I’ve always wanted to do and to do it my way is a great thing - I’m very excited by it.
“When I’ve had my two children, my oldest is really competitive and loves being on the stage whereas my youngest loves dancing but hates being part of competitions and shows.
“There isn’t a lot of dance schools where you can just go and dance without doing those types of things.
“Then I know how costly it can be for parents when it comes to competitions and shows so I just wanted to set something up where kids can come along, have fun, make friends and their parents not have to worry about the cost.
“I think because it is a different type of dance school, it has been well received because there are a lot of children out there who have been wanting a non-competitive aspect.
“I’m also going to be introducing SEND classes as there also isn’t a lot in terms of dance classes for children with additional needs.
“It will be a big thing for them to be able to have somewhere safe to go and dance.”
ACE Academy of Dance is set to host an open day/taster session on Tuesday, May 6, from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.
The open session will allow parents and children to see the venue, meet the dance coaches, and enjoy refreshments.
Following the taster session, classes at ACE Academy of Dance will officially start on Tuesday, June 3.
For more details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/970700129647026/user/61574573866426/.
