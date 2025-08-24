I’m retiring from my East Boldon electricals shop after opening it 53 years ago

A long-standing electricals shop boss is pulling the plug on the business he co-founded 53 years ago after losing his job.

Les Irving, 86, will shut up shop at L&S Irving Ltd, in Front Street, East Boldon, when its last washing machine, toaster or kettle is sold – and, with the just a handful of items left after a late summer sale, he believes his retirement is only days away.

The grandfather has already emptied his warehouse and upstairs storeroom of stock in expectation of much-deserved retirement.

He and his wife Sheila, 85, opened the outlet in July 1972, after he was made redundant from his services manager job at a Sunderland department store.

They quickly enjoyed a roaring trade by tuning in to TV rentals, but when that market began to reduce, sales of white goods kept the business happily afloat.

Les says the time is now right to step back from trading to spend more time with Sheila at their home in Cleadon.

L&S Irving owner Les Irving is closing his electrical appliances shop after 53 years in Front Street, East Boldon. | National World

She retired from the business several years ago – and the store’s last employee took her leave in April.

Les said: “I was made redundant just after we had had bought our home.

“I did wonder at the time whether setting up in business for ourselves would work, but I should not have worried.

“It was successful straight away.

"We started out doing TV rentals in the early years, with up to 1,500 units in people’s homes each month.

“But that died away when sales of TVs increased and it became cheaper for people to buy sets, but business remained good.

He added: “We have sold to many of the same customers, year after year, and then we started selling to their sons and daughters.

“These days, the youngsters all just go online to get the things that they want.”

He added: “It is now time to say ‘goodbye’. I’m an old man now.

"The warehouse has been emptied and the stock in the flat above the shop has all gone.

“When what little is left in the shop has been sold, which will be soon, then that will be that.”

Les says it will be a sad day when he locks up for the last time but he’ll be able to spend more time with his wife and business partner.

He said: “Many people think the shop is called ‘Les Irving’ but it’s L&S Irving - ‘L’ for me and ‘S’ for Sheila.

“We have employed many staff over the years, but our last employee took early retirement in April.

“I’ve enjoyed running the business and I really don’t want to pack it in, but I must spend more time with Sheila.¶“I do know that it’s time I retired, that has got through to me now.”

His retirement has been marked with tributes from residents in East Boldon residents.

One person’s Facebook post told of how he has “never forgotten his kindness” after renting a TV from him in 1982.

It added: “I think he’s a real kind, caring man and a proud shopkeeper.”