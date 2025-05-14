A seven-year-old pylon-enthusiast has been given a tour of two substations.

Ted Elliott, from South Shields, was invited to visit two South Tyneside substations after his mam, Stevie Elliott, contacted the National Grid to tell the team about her son’s love of pylons.

As a result, the National Grid opened the gates at substations in West Boldon and South Shields ahead of work to install new equipment at the South Shields site.

Ted was shown where new advanced power flow control (APFC) equipment will be installed at the Hartford Road site this summer, before he was taken on a tour of the West Boldon substation where he was shown spare pylon parts and the team explained how pylons worked.

Stevie has revealed that the family spend hours driving around the North East going ‘pylon hunting’ and explained how much he enjoyed his tours of the substations.

Ted, his parents and members of the National Grid team at West Boldon substation. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “Ted became obsessed with knowing everything about pylons when he was younger.

“We spend hours driving around the local area going ‘pylon hunting’, taking him to see his favourite pylons and he loves learning more about them whilst watching videos of linesmen working on the overhead lines.

“When we saw work was taking place at South Shields substation, I got in touch with the team to see if there was any way we could have get a closer look at the substation and pylons.

“The team were so accommodating.

“Ted was thrilled to meet the engineers and learn more about the pylons.

“He absolutely loved it from start to finish, and the team were so good with him.

“He doesn’t show a lot of emotion in front of new people, but he thoroughly enjoyed himself. Even me and his dad enjoyed it.”

Lee Stansfield, the National Grid project manager, has praised Ted for his knowledge of pylons and highlighted that the organisation is always keen to engage with the local community.

He commented: “We were delighted to welcome Ted and his family to our sites and show him behind the scenes.

“It was wonderful to see a young boy with so much enthusiasm for and knowledge of pylons.

“We’re always keen to engage with the local community whilst we carry out work at South Shields substation, helping to deliver wider benefits to the community through our projects and inspiring the next generation.

“Safety is a top priority for National Grid, so Ted was closely supervised by our experts during both visits, and we explained the importance of staying safe around electricity infrastructure.

“It goes without saying that we do not advise members of the public to get close to such infrastructure without the close monitoring and controls we put in place around these visits.”

ed, his parents and members of the National Grid and Omexom teams at the South Shields substation. | Other 3rd Party

James Mason, Operations Manager for National Grid, oversaw the West Boldon tour and is looking forward to welcoming Ted into the National Grid team when he is older.

He added: “It was great to welcome Ted for a tour inside our West Boldon substation and seeing his interest in the electricity network.

“Whilst he was on site, we were able to take him safely behind the scenes and show him how a substation works, get a closer look at the parts which make up the pylons and see the vehicles we use to access the pylons.

“We’re certainly looking forward to Ted joining the National Grid team when he’s older.”

The upcoming works at the Harford Road substation, in South Shields, are part of the National Grid’s project to install new APFC equipment as the technology can help to make the existing network more efficient.

