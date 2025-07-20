I’m so proud of the Hebburn Army Cadets who have helped us raise more than £80,000

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Army cadets and poppy appeal organisers in South Tyneside have officially become brothers in arms – following an alliance which has already raised over £80,000 for an armed forces charity.

The Hebburn branches of the Durham Army Cadet Force and the Royal British Legion (RBL) have become permanently affiliated at a ceremony held at the Territorial Army centre in Victoria Road.

The move recognised the cadets’ involvement in helping the RBL’s Hebburn on Tyne branch’s annual two-week Poppy Appeal since 2021 and general links over the past two decades.

In each of the last four years, the organisations have combined to raise around £21,000 through street collections, a pop-up shop and a supermarket stall – and the union is set to continue when the appeal runs again in October and November and with a five-year total of over £100,000 being targeted.

The cadets were presented with RBL-affiliated unit badges at a ceremony attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Jay Potts and Audrey Huntley, and representatives of both groups.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Jay Potts and Audrey Huntley, with representatives of the Hebburn on Tyne Royal British Legion and Hebburn Durham Army Cadet Force.placeholder image
The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Jay Potts and Audrey Huntley, with representatives of the Hebburn on Tyne Royal British Legion and Hebburn Durham Army Cadet Force. | Other 3rd Party

Brian Stonehouse, Poppy Appeal officer with Hebburn RBL, said: “The cadets have given great support to our branch in running the appeal in Jarrow town centre.

“They have manned the table in Morrisons, as well as at the pop-up Poppy Shops we have, and they have been out and about in the town centre to sell poppies and raise much needed funds.

“They have helped us raise about £21,000 a year, which is a fantastic achievement over the two-week Poppy Appeal window for fundraising.

“It’s great to see that level of support year-on-year and also instil in the cadets the importance of the events and what they represent.

“For me, it’s a great advert for cadets as a unit, as well as promoting the tradition of remembering those who have lost their lives serving their country.

He added: “People are shocked when I tell them our little branch here in Hebburn manages to raise over £21,000 year-on-year, but the cadet unit has been instrumental in helping us raise over £80,000 in the last four years.

"Our partnership continues to strengthen and we hope that the five-year total will go past the £100,000 year."

