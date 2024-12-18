I'm taking on a gruelling challenge from my South Shields gym to help other veterans

A South Shields gym owner is taking on a gruelling challenge for a veteran’s charity.

Jay Melrose, the owner of South Shields-based Battle Ready Performance and Training Centre, is set to take on a tough 48-hour challenge to raise money for the SSAFA, an Armed Forces charity.

From 9am on Saturday, December 21, until 9am on Monday, December 23, Jay, who was a member of the Household Cavalry, will run four miles, every four hours.

To make it even harder, he will be sleeping rough on the floor at Battle Ready as a way of raising awareness of the struggles faced by veterans when it comes to transitioning to civilian life.

Jay has given an insight into why he is taking on the challenge and how the money raised will help veterans across the country.

He said: “I’m taking on this challenge because, as a former member of the Armed Forces, I understand the significant difficulties many servicemen and women face when adapting to civilian life.

“Organisations like SSAFA provide crucial support to help individuals and their families navigate this transition.

“Living out of the gym and sleeping on the floor will give me a deeper appreciation of the daily struggles homeless ex-servicemen go through.

“It’s a tough experience, but it’s an important way to raise awareness and highlight the need for empathy and support for those who have served our country.

”I’m also raising money through this challenge to ensure that organisations like SSAFA can continue their vital work in supporting veterans and their families.”

At the time of writing, Jay has raised £860 of his £1,000 target - you can view and donate to Jay’s fundraiser here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jasonmelrose4x4x48.