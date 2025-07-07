Immersive game rooms set to open at the Metrocentre in time for summer holidays
Activate, the UK’s newest immersive competitive social experience, has announced it will be opening its second location at the Metrocentre, in Gateshead, on Saturday, July 19 - just in time for the six-week summer holidays.
The decision to open a second venue following the success of its UK launch at The O2, in London - which welcomed more than 50,000 visitors during its first six weeks of opening.
Activate invites thrill-seekers to jump, climb, and problem-solve in real-time interactive game rooms.
The venue features 12 spaces and nine immersive game types, including Laser, Grid, Hoops, and Portals. Groups of two to five can take on challenges across various difficulty levels.
Activate will be part of the Metrocentre’s thriving leisure quarter and will feature in the line-up alongside Treetop Golf, Clip ‘n Climb, and the Namco Funscape.
The brand was originally launched in Canada back in 2017, with it now having 60 locations across Canada, the US, the UK, and Dubai - with The O2 site being the busiest globally.
The brand’s UK rollout continues with venues planned for Leicester and Oxford Street, in London, later this year.
You can find out more information by visiting: https://playactivate.co.uk/.
