Immersive ‘What Santa Sees’ show takes centre stage in Life’s festive season offering

Life, in Newcastle city centre, has announced its Christmas programme for the upcoming 2023 festive season.

This year sees the addition of the ‘What Santa Sees’ immersive show, which has been produced by Life’s in-house team to give visitors the chance to look up into the Christmas Eve night sky as Santa and his reindeer use the stars to navigate their way.

The captivating 360-degree dome show is set to be premiered on November 11 when the festivities for this year launch at Life.

Alongside the new show, the popular outdoor ice rank, based outside Life in Times Square, will also return to the city centre on the same date.

The ‘What Santa Sees’ show will premiere on November 11 at Life in Newcastle city centre. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Linda Conlon, chief executive at Life, is looking forward to giving families the chance to see the new planetarium show this Christmas season.

She said: “Christmas is always a magical time and we are delighted to offer what we believe is a unique experience for families.

“The Life dome uses the most advanced technology to deliver amazing visuals and sound, making it the perfect setting for our fabulous new ‘What Santa Sees’ show.

“Christmas in Newcastle wouldn’t be the same without a visit to our outdoor ice rink, so we look forward to the return of this much-loved festive favourite.”

Throughout the festive season, visitors of Life’s Science Centre will also be able to enjoy “seasonal science” experiences and get creative by making Christmas decorations.

The Newcastle city centre attraction is also offering a ‘Santa Experience’ package for 2023.

This includes the ‘What Santa Sees’ show followed by the chance to meet Twinkle the Elf, as well as Santa in his home and enjoy sweet treats, hot chocolate and a Christmas gift.