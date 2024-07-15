In photos: Crowds brave the rain to see Sigala in South Shields’ Bents Park

Crowds descended on Bents Park, in South Shields, on Sunday, July 14, to see chart-topper Sigala headline this year’s first free Sunday concert.

The DJ has worked with some of the biggest names in pop music and did not disappoint crowds in South Tyneside.

Sigala was supported by Marc Rowell, North East-based The Yo Man Funk Band and the Drum Young Ensemble.

The next act to play the Sunday Concerts will be Jason Donovan on Sunday, July 21 - which was rescheduled after it was cancelled in 2023.

Later in the month, Sister Sledge will headline on July 28 as part of the Pride in South Tyneside summer concert.

The four Sunday Concerts will be rounded off with Haircut 100 taking to the stage on August 4.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

1 . Opening the summer concerts Chart-topper Sigala was the first headline act of 2024's free Sunday concerts in South Shields. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Getting to work Sigala wasted no time in getting the crowd hyped up. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Showing support The Sunday concert took place before England's Euro 2024 final against Spain. | National World Photo Sales