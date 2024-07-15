Crowds braved the rain to see Sigala at Bents Park, in South Shields.Crowds braved the rain to see Sigala at Bents Park, in South Shields.
In photos: Crowds brave the rain to see Sigala in South Shields’ Bents Park

By Ryan Smith

Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:38 BST

The bad weather didn’t put people off seeing Sigala headlining the first summer concert of 2024.

Crowds descended on Bents Park, in South Shields, on Sunday, July 14, to see chart-topper Sigala headline this year’s first free Sunday concert.

The DJ has worked with some of the biggest names in pop music and did not disappoint crowds in South Tyneside.

Sigala was supported by Marc Rowell, North East-based The Yo Man Funk Band and the Drum Young Ensemble.

The next act to play the Sunday Concerts will be Jason Donovan on Sunday, July 21 - which was rescheduled after it was cancelled in 2023.

Later in the month, Sister Sledge will headline on July 28 as part of the Pride in South Tyneside summer concert.

The four Sunday Concerts will be rounded off with Haircut 100 taking to the stage on August 4.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Chart-topper Sigala was the first headline act of 2024's free Sunday concerts in South Shields.

1. Opening the summer concerts

Chart-topper Sigala was the first headline act of 2024's free Sunday concerts in South Shields. | National World

Sigala wasted no time in getting the crowd hyped up.

2. Getting to work

Sigala wasted no time in getting the crowd hyped up. | National World

The Sunday concert took place before England's Euro 2024 final against Spain.

3. Showing support

The Sunday concert took place before England's Euro 2024 final against Spain. | National World

Sigala put on a show for those who braved the rain on Sunday, July 14.

4. Putting on a show

Sigala put on a show for those who braved the rain on Sunday, July 14. | National World

