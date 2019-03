The pool closed in October 2013 and work began to demolish the area in November. The aquablaster water slide, deep end signs and overhead pipes are among the features of the pool visible today as work continues.

Demolition work has been pressing ahead on the former Temple Park swimming pool jpimedia Buy a Photo

The work is at a stage where a cross section of the pool area can be seen jpimedia Buy a Photo

The aquablaster water slide and depth signs can be seen just as they were when the pool closed jpimedia Buy a Photo

The pool closed in October 2013 to make way for the new facility at Haven Point jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more