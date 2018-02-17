In pictures: Jarra Jim’s legacy in South Tyneside

Veteran runner and fundraiser Jarra Jim will be laid to rest next month.

Ahead of his funeral, which will take place in Jarrow on March 5, we’ve taken a look at some of Jim’s fantastic achievements throughout his long life in South Tyneside.

His smiling face was a familiar one throughout the borough, at church, at the supermarket and on the Great North Run circuit.

Following his death on February 9, hundreds of you paid tribute to him on social media.

Speaking to the Gazette, his daughter Betty said: “He just loved to be around people and people loved being around him.

“He was a people person and loved to see people smile - especially the children.

“We would love for him to have a good turnout at his funeral so he has the send off he deserves.”