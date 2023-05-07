In pictures: South Tyneside celebrates King Charles’ Coronation
South Tyneside celebrated the Coronation in style
Here are some of your photos from King Charles’ Coronation yesterday.
And with celebrations continuing into the weekend, be sure to get in touch with all of your lovely photos!
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Page 1 of 4