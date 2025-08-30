Inside England’s only Japan Park Golf venue in South Shields after a year in the community
Video takes a look at a community golf course after a year of being open.
The free attraction, Sanddancer Community Japan Park Golf, was organised, and is run, by Ken ‘Zak' Smith, in South Tyneside.
Ken brought the game, best described as a mixture of mini-golf and croquet, to South Shields after he was introduced to it when he lived in Scotland for more than 20 years.
Starting on a trial basis in North Marine Park, it’s been a hit, and has raised thousands for local charities through voluntary donations.
Ken registered the attraction with the Nippon Park Golf Association in Japan to make it the first official course in England.
He also discusses his delight at recent funding boosts to bolster the work of the registered charity.
Watch the video above.