'Insights into maritime world' - South Shields Marine School set for careers open day

South Shields Marine School is set to host a career open day this autumn.

The longest operating marine training college in the world, based in South Shields, have announced details of their upcoming Careers at Sea Open Day, which will take place on Saturday, November 2, at their multi-million pound training facility.

Principal Simon Ashton, who trained at the marine school and returned after a successful career at sea, said: “Anyone considering a maritime career or simply curious about life at sea, will have a unique opportunity to explore different roles at sea, meet leading shipping industry professionals, talk to highly experienced lecturers and gain valuable insights into the maritime world.”

With current cadets on hand to offer their advice and support and information on student Halls of Residence, the ships careers day is expected to attract students and interest from around the UK, Europe and beyond. The multi-million pound bridge and ships simulators will also be included in the tour, giving a real time experience of working at sea, as well as advice on all careers at sea.

Awarded the Queens Anniversary Prize and founded in 1861, the South Shields Marine School has also announced above national average results.

Chris Gray, Head of School for Marine Engineering at South Shields Marine School, said: “We aim to provide the best experience possible for students at our world class training school. The national average in Navigation is 72% with South Shields Marine School students achieving 87% and on the Stability & Operations module our students achieved 60% with the national average 48%. The students have worked hard and we’re very proud”.

The evne runs from 10am to 2pm.