3 . Ellen Wilkinson, Jarrow MP

Ellen Wilkinson, or Red Ellen as she was known, was the MP who presented the Jarrow Crusaders’ petition to parliament. A passionate supporter of women's and workers rights, she used her position to drawn attention to the hardship people in the town were facing, including malnutrition. On November 4, 1936, she presented the 12,000-name Jarrow Crusade petition, delivered by the 200 men who had spent 26 days from October 5 walking the 282 miles from South Tyneside to Parliament and raised the closure of the shipyard and troubled steelworks during her speech. | Shields Gazette