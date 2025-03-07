Saturday, March 8, marks International Women’s Day, which aims to shine focus on issues that women face such as gender equality, violence and abuse against females, reproductive rights, and much more.
Here in South Tyneside, we’ve had plenty of women who’ve excelled in their field, from comedians to being a household name author.
In order to mark International Women’s Day, we’ve rounded up some of the most notable female figures that are linked to the borough.
Take a look through the gallery below.
2. Jade Thirlwall, Singer and Businesswoman
As a member of world-famous band Little Mix, Jade has sold more than 50 million records, making them one of the most successful female bands of all time. She has also recently launched her solo career and picked up an answer at the 2025 BRITs. Jade is a passionate supporter of her home town and opened Arbeia in Ocean Road to help boost the night time economy. She also flies the flag for local charity Cancer Connections and is a regular to the Boxing Day Dip. | National World
3. Ellen Wilkinson, Jarrow MP
Ellen Wilkinson, or Red Ellen as she was known, was the MP who presented the Jarrow Crusaders’ petition to parliament. A passionate supporter of women's and workers rights, she used her position to drawn attention to the hardship people in the town were facing, including malnutrition. On November 4, 1936, she presented the 12,000-name Jarrow Crusade petition, delivered by the 200 men who had spent 26 days from October 5 walking the 282 miles from South Tyneside to Parliament and raised the closure of the shipyard and troubled steelworks during her speech. | Shields Gazette
4. Rosie Ramsey, Actor, Presenter and Social Media celebrity
Rosie Ramsey is an actor, presenter and singer who's become popular in recent years thanks to her relatable posts on social media about everyday life. She's appeared in many high-profile TV shows alongside husband, comedian Chris Ramsey from South Shields. Their podcast, Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed, has proved hugely popular. Launched in 2019, it discusses the milestones and pitfalls of marriage and parenting, while also calling for listeners to send in their questions, stories and office polls in for discussion. It's led to a book, as well as a critically-acclaimed tour. | National World
