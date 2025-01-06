Introductory darts sessions for youngsters coming to South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children across South Tyneside can get an introduction into the sport of darts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wonderkid Darts, a company that gets children involved with the sport of darts, is bringing its sessions to South Shields.

Founded in 2024 by brothers Chris and Glenn Coyne, they aim to share their love of the game with the next generation through Wonderkid Darts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are available to children aged between five and ten-years-old - with the first two weeks (January 12 and January 18) fully sold out.

More sessions, which are being held at Harton Academy, on Lisle Road, will be available every Sunday up until Sunday, February 16, and cost just £5 per child.

Wonderkid Darts is giving youngsters in South Tyneside the opportunity to get involved in the sport of darts. | Other 3rd Party

Children will be able to learn the basics of darts in a fun and supportive environment, with all equipment provided for those taking part can jump straight into the game.

Chris, who is a Level One qualified coach with the Junior Darts Corporation, has given an insight into how Wonderkid Darts can help youngsters get into the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Now is the perfect time for kids to pick up a dart and get involved.

“Whether your little one is a complete beginner or already showing an interest in the sport, Wonderkid Darts offers a fun and exciting way to learn new skills.”

Those taking part with have the opportunity to get involved in innovative games and activities that are aligned with each child’s curriculum age and expectations.

Full details of the sessions as as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are being held every Sunday, until February 16, at Harton Academy, in South Shields.

Each class starts at 1pm and lasts until 2pm.

There is a cost of £5 per class.

Spaces are limited so to book, visit https://www.wonderkiddarts.com/ or email [email protected].

You can follow the company on social media via: https://www.instagram.com/wonderkiddarts and https://www.facebook.com/wonderkiddarts.