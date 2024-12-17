‘Invaluable to our community’ - MP discovers what life is like at a Jarrow care home
Needham Court Care Home, Stanhope Road, in Jarrow hosted Kate Osborne MP on Thursday, December 12, as she discovered what life is like here.
The Jarrow and Gateshead East MP spent time meeting residents and chatting to them about life, as well as taking a tour of the home that includes a hair salon, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and landscaped gardens.
Joanne Mills, home manager at HC-One’s Needham Court Care Home, expressed her delight at having the Member of Parliament at the care home.
She commented: “We were delighted to welcome MP Kate Osborne to our home.
“Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
Kate Osborne highlighted how important the role that care homes like Needham Court play within the local community.
Ms Osborne said: “It was a pleasure to visit Needham Court Care Home and meet with residents and staff.
“It was lovely to spend time having one to one conversations with residents and brilliant to see so many residents in Christmas Jumpers for festive activities.
“Care homes like Needham Court provide vital support to residents and their families.
“Our Labour Government have committed to supporting care homes like Needham as well as creating a National Care Service and establishing a Fair Pay Agreement for the workers in Adult Social Care, like the staff at Needham who look after the residents day in day out - the work that they do is invaluable to our community, and they deserve all our thanks.”
