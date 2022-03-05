Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) attended the scene at Grays Walk in the town after receiving a call on Thursday, March 3 at around 11.45pm.

Northumbria Police officers were also called to attend,.

A spokesperson for the force said said: “Shortly after 12am on Friday (March 4) we received a report of a car on fire at Grays Walk, South Shields.

Firefighters deal with an incident in South Shields on Friday, March 4. Picture: Liam Morgan.

“Inquires into the incident are on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact our website’s Tell us Something page or call 101, quoting log 20220304-0003.”

A spokesperson for TWFRS added: “We can confirm that on Thursday evening at 11:45pm, we received a call about a fire at a garage on Gibbons Walk in South Shields.

"One appliance from South Shields Community Fire Station was on the scene in just five minutes to extinguish the car on fire.

"Our crew left the scene at 12:08am."

