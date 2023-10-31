Investigation underway after more than 30 firefighters battle blaze at a Jarrow pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to the Albion Gin & Ale House, on Walter Street in Jarrow, just after 2.45am on Tuesday, October 31.

The Fire Service dispatched three applicances to the scene, which was “significantly ablaze” by the time that they arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the height of the service, TWFRS has confirmed that more than 30 firefighters were on hand to try and bring it under control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to the Albion Gin & Ale House during the early hours of October 31. Photo: Brian Ronald.

Emergency services have stated that they do not believe anyone was in the building at the time of the fire and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that at 2:46am this morning (31st October) we were called to a fire at a pub in Jarrow.

“Upon three appliances arrival on Walter Street, the pub was significantly ablaze and needed additional firefighters to help battle the fire.

A witness said that it took firefighters around two hours to get the blaze under control. Photo: Brian Ronald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At its height, eight appliances, 34 firefighters, and two officers were on scene to bring the blaze to an end.

“Thankfully there was not believed to be anyone in the building at the time of the fire.

“Enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire are ongoing and a joint investigation with Northumbria Police is already underway.

At the height of the blaze, more than 30 firefighters were stationed at the scene. Photo: Brian Ronald.

“Our firefighters left the scene at 6:59am.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police has confirmed that its officers remain at the scene on Tuesday morning as work continues.

A spokesperson for the Force added: “At 4am today (Tuesday) we were informed by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at the Albion Inn on Walter Street, in Jarrow.