Investigation underway following a fire at the former South Shields Top Club

Emergency crews were called to the former Top Club following a fire.

Crews from across South Tyneside and Sunderland were called to the blaze just before 3pm.

TWFRS has stated that firefighters were on the scene for around three hours while they worked to extinguish the fire.

It has been confirmed no one is believed to have been injured as a result of the incident and work is ongoing to determine the cause.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the former Top Club, in South Shields, on Wednesday afternoon (October 30). | Ian Winston Coult

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm that crews from South Shields, Hebburn, Farringdon, Fulwell and Marley Park, alongside five appliances, attended a derelict building fire on Westoe Road, South Shields.

"An emergency call was received at 14:52, and the first crew was in attendance within five minutes. Our crews left the scene at 17:52, once the fire had been safely extinguished.

"No persons are believed to have been injured, and we are working closely with Northumbria Police to investigate the incident."

Northumbria Police is urging anyone with information relating to the fire to come forward and speak to them as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the Force added: “At 3.30pm on Wednesday, we received a report via the fire service of a fire at a derelict building on Westoe Road, in South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze. | Ian Winston Coult

“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation and anyone with information should contact us.

“Witnesses can send a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or the report forms, also on the website.

“For those unable to contact us via these ways, call 101. Please quote reference number 128390R/24.”