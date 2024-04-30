‘It breaks down our community’ - South Tyneside mum raises concerns over HMO plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to South Tyneside Council to convert two flats on Stanhope Road, in South Shields, into one large residential dwelling with the ability to house up to eight people.

According to the planning documents, the plans will see the existing property converted into a HMO as well as converting the roof space to add more rooms.

It total, the conversion work will see the creation of eight bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms.

If approved, there will also be a communal kitchen/dining and living area for the occupants on the ground floor of the property.

Reanna Martin, a mum who lives near to the proposed HMO, has expressed her concerns over the plans.

Plans have been submitted to convert this property, on Stanhope Road, in South Shields, into a HMO. Photo: Google Maps.

She feels that if approved, the HMO will add to the “breakdown” of what is a family community and will see the loss of two family-sized homes in the area.

Reanna commented: “It would mean the loss of two good sized family homes in an area that is predominantly a family community and another HMO would further add to the breakdown of our community

“Given that it is within walking distance of three primary schools, at least five nurseries and two high schools, it would be a substantial loss of affordable family housing, especially considering the current housing and cost of living crisis.

“As a parent, the lack of restrictions about who will be placed in the HMO concerns me greatly, especially with our back garden almost directly across from the proposed HMO property.

“Whilst the HMO may be used for professionals or students, there are no such restrictions in the planning permission and it is far more likely it will be used for housing those with criminal backgrounds.

“As an area and community, we already suffer from greater than our fair share of drug use and criminality, with drug deals openly taking place at the end of the street at all times of day.

“I am no longer convinced South Tyneside Council can keep our area and children safe from witnessing these intimidating, illegal behaviours.

“Police presence in response to crime is now common on Stanhope Road and surrounding streets, with police vehicles sitting in the street for days at a time at certain addresses.

“I'd love for my children to be able to play freely in our garden and for me not to have to worry about who is watching them or what they could be exposed to.”

Reanna has also raised concerns about the parking and traffic levels in the local area, especially at peak times and warned that adding more residents into the community will only make this worse.

She added: “Parking is already very difficult for residents of Stanhope Road and they therefore, understandably, spill over into the neighbouring side streets and back lanes.

“There isn't sufficient parking for people that already live there, never mind trying to accommodate up to eight further residents and their visitors.

“Our back lane car park and the car park behind the shops are already full, especially during school drop off, lunch time and school pick up time, with traffic already unsustainable during these times.

“Traffic restrictions such as double yellow lines have zero effect as there are no parking officers to enforce them meaning customers to the bakery block the entrance from Stanhope Road into Olive Street, causing congestion and often stand still traffic.

“Adding further vehicles from potentially eight further residents and visitors will further add to this”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

The design and access statement for the proposed HMO states: “The full planning application relates to a change of use from two flats (Use Class C3) residential to an eight person large HMO (Use Sui-Generis) with conversion of roof space with three rooflights and a dormer window and internal refurbishment and reconfiguration to create a large HMO.”