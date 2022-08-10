Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) control received a call about the blaze in Victoria Road West at 10.11am on Friday, August 5, and sent crews from Hebburn and Gateshead fire stations.

The first team was on scene by 10.13am.

A TWFRS statement said: "On Friday morning, our fire control received a call about a house fire at a two-bed semi-detached house in Hebburn.

“Our firefighters from Hebburn and Gateshead were on scene in just two minutes to begin to bring the blaze under control.

“All occupiers were out of the property before we arrived but thankfully they had closed a door behind them which contained the fire before we could get there and extinguish it successfully.

“Unfortunately there was significant damage to the house but it could have been much worse.”

The fire caused extensive damage

The fire is suspected to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.

Firefighters at the scene