Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nexus, the public body which manages and operates the Tyne and Wear Metro, is celebrating 40 years of having the transport system in South Tyneside.

The South Tyneside line, which runs from Pelaw to South Shields, opened on March 23, 1984, as the transport system marked the completion of its original network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Nexus has continued to support the network within the borough, including the refurbishment of lines and stations, as well as constructing the South Shields Interchange, which opened in 2019.

The occasion was marked with a cake cutting ceremony at the South Shields Interchange on Tuesday morning (March 19).

Huw Lewis, Nexus Customer Services Director (centre back) and members of Metro's customer service teams cutting the commemorative cake with Cllr Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council. Photo: Nexus.

Councillor Audrey Huntley, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, has praised Nexus for marking its 40th anniversary in the borough.

Cllr Huntley said: "It is a wonderful achievement, the Metro system has revolutionised public transport for South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the new trains coming on later this year, it is an amazing achievement and long way it continue.

"Very well done to the Metro for 40 years, it is wonderful."

Huw Lewis, the customer services director at Nexus, reflected on the last 40 years and looked ahead at what is to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: "We're here to celebrate 40 years of Metro and 40 years of the completion of the original network.

"In that time 200 million people have travelled between South Shields and Pelaw alone, with two billion people on the Metro system as a whole.

"All of those journeys of people going to work, or to education, or to the match makes Metro what it is.

"It is part of everyday life and this week's celebrations are a way of remembering that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Here in South Tyneside, we will continue to improve the offer that we are currently making.

The commemorative cake marking 40 years of the Tyne and Wear Metro in South Tyneside. Photo: Nexus.

"Four years ago, we opened the brand new interchange to replace what was quite a tired and dated station.

"It is much more accessible and comfortable for people and then later this year, the big thing will be the arrival of the new train fleet.

"That is going to transform the journey experience, it will be much more reliable so that is the future.