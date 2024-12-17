South Shields-based Believe to Run have helped a local foodbank with a Christmas social run.

Members at Believe to Run, a running club based in South Shields, have helped Hospitality & Hope by taking part in a 12k Christmas run fun and donating items to the foodbank.

Around 30 runners helped to collect items such as tinned food, pasta, biscuits, toiletries, and more for the community wellbeing charity as it looks to get through the busy festive period.

Believe to Run, a South Shields-based running club, have taken part in a Christmas run for charity.

The run was organised by Joe Larkin, the owner of Believe to Run, has told the Shields Gazette that helping people in the local community is at the very heart of the running club.

He said: “The was a really good energy on the run, that is what Believe to Run is by just getting everyone together and having a laugh.

“All of the team took part in the Christmas social run, with everyone bringing items along for us to donate to Hospitality & Hope.

“We took it along to the charity and they were over the moon, they really appreciated it.

“Obviously it is a big thing at the moment so we are going to be collaborating with them again as we’ve got some exciting things planned for next year.

“They help a lot of people out in the local area and that is what Believe to Run is all about - helping vulnerable people in South Tyneside.

“I’m over the moon that we’ve been able to help out.”

For more information about Believe to Run, visit: https://www.believetorun.co.uk/.

You can find out more about the work at Hospitality & Hope do in South Tyneside by visiting: https://hospitalityandhope.org.uk/.