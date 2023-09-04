South Tyneside followed the annual tradition on Sunday, September 3, as the Mayor’s Sunday Parade took place in Hebburn.

The Borough’s Mayor, Councillor John McCabe, was joined by his wife Julie, the Mayoress, as well as civic dignitaries and uniformed organisations for the colourful Mayor’s Sunday procession and service.

Cllr John McCabe, Mayor of South Tyneside, and Mayoress, Julie McCabe, at the Sunday Parade. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

The event marked Cllr McCabe’s role as the first citizen of the Borough and will involved groups such as Westoe Brass Band.

The procession marched from Hebburn Central at around 12.40pm to St John’s Church, in Canning Street, for the service which started at 1pm and was conducted Rev Ian Somasundram.

Councillor John McCabe, Mayor of South Tyneside. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

The Mayor has expressed what an “honour” it was to be given a blessing on the work that his office and the local authority does for the communities of South Tyneside.

He said: “It was wonderful to see so many people, friends, family and colleagues, join us for the parade.

“The Mayoress and I thoroughly enjoyed the event.