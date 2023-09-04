‘It was a proud moment’ - Mayor of South Tyneside takes part in the annual Mayor’s Sunday Parade
Residents in Hebburn come together for the Mayor of South Tyneside’s annual parade.
South Tyneside followed the annual tradition on Sunday, September 3, as the Mayor’s Sunday Parade took place in Hebburn.
The Borough’s Mayor, Councillor John McCabe, was joined by his wife Julie, the Mayoress, as well as civic dignitaries and uniformed organisations for the colourful Mayor’s Sunday procession and service.
The event marked Cllr McCabe’s role as the first citizen of the Borough and will involved groups such as Westoe Brass Band.
The procession marched from Hebburn Central at around 12.40pm to St John’s Church, in Canning Street, for the service which started at 1pm and was conducted Rev Ian Somasundram.
The Mayor has expressed what an “honour” it was to be given a blessing on the work that his office and the local authority does for the communities of South Tyneside.
He said: “It was wonderful to see so many people, friends, family and colleagues, join us for the parade.
“The Mayoress and I thoroughly enjoyed the event.
“It was a proud moment and a huge honour to receive a blessing on the work of the Mayor’s office and local authority and to reflect upon the things we hope to achieve during our time in office.”