It’s ridiculous… most of the town is gridlocked with all the road works

Fed-up motorists in South Tyneside have hit out at a rash of roadworks that have stopped them in their tracks on the borough’s highways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have vented their frustration over a series of lane closures and temporary traffic lights which, they say, have hampered the smooth flow of traffic throughout the summer.

On social media site Facebook, some slammed council roads’ chiefs for hold-ups at sites including at the Nook and outside South Tyneside District Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But documents on the local authority’s website show it is responsible for around only 40 of the near 150 ongoing or soon-to-start schemes – although it has granted permission for all.

The others are being carried out by utilities firms, including BT, Northern Power Grid, Northern Gas Networks and Northumbrian Water.

A traffic jam at road works on John Reid Road, in South Shields. | National World

On Facebook, drivers criticised lane restrictions at the point where King George Road and John Reid Road meet at the Nook roundabout.

They also criticised four-way traffic lights due to gas works since mid-July at nearby Harton Lane, near the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four-way lights have also stopped vehicles at the Temple Park Road and Stanhope Road roundabout, next to the West Park, South Shields, for the past five weeks.

Delays there have been caused by the council installing a toucan crossing, a new island and guard rails.

And temporary lights – soon to be lifted – have also brought vehicles to a standstill on Mortimer Road, outside Mortimer Primary School, since late July.

Roadworks at that location are due to a council traffic safety scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenneth Wood wrote: “It's a joke. Why do the planning committee allow all these roadworks to start at the same time?”

And Tim McCann added: “They do work at the worst time of the year when people are visiting the town and bringing money in.”

Colin Campbell wrote: “I don't know if you've noticed, but most of the town is gridlocked with road works of some description happening all over the place. They are all over Shields.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Christopher Walker chipped in: “It’s ridiculous at the moment. Why can’t they spread the work out over the year?”

And Dave Oates wrote: “It's a mare all over Shields. Harton Lane gas work being done vans parked right down the lane.”

Cllr Ernest Gibson, lead member for neighbourhoods and climate change, responded that roadworks may be initiated for a variety of reasons, including both emergency and routine maintenance.

Motorists have expressed their concerns at a number of road works in South Shields. | National World

He added: “These works can be carried out by several organisations, such as utility companies, including water, gas, and electricity providers and South Tyneside Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When roadworks require a road or lane to be closed or diverted, a legal process must be followed.

“This involves the arrangement of a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), which is managed by South Tyneside Council.

“The type of TRO and the timescales involved depend on the nature of the closure.

“All associated costs, including signage, are met by the organisation requesting the closure.

“These are co-ordinated to minimise clashes on the network. Road opening notices are also required via a permit application.”