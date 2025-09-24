Submitted

Sarah and Chris Cookson tragically lost both of their young sons to undiagnosed and life-limiting health conditions.

Their eldest son, Charlie, was two and a half when he passed away in October 2013. From birth, Charlie faced numerous medical challenges including muscle and bone problems, a blood disorder that weakened his immune system, and epilepsy.

Despite extensive medical care, a full diagnosis was never made. Charlie’s condition progressively worsened, with serious infections and increasingly severe seizures ultimately claiming his life.

Their second son, Carter, was born with serious heart issues and, like his brother, had no specific diagnosis. At just 25 days old, Carter died while waiting for a heart transplant that tragically never came.

“Charlie was giggly, he loved music and dancing with his legs and always wanted to be with me and Chris,” said Sarah, 50, from South Tyneside. “He was funny and absolutely beautiful with lovely curly hair, we couldn’t understand where from. We had two and a half years with him, he sadly had a lot of health problems and it was very hard losing him.

“Five years later we found out we were having another baby boy, which was amazing, who was due in January 2019. But on Christmas Eve he wasn’t growing or moving much and Carter arrived by caesarean section on Boxing Day and it soon became clear something wasn’t right.

“Carter had serious heart problems, he had a cardiac arrest at one day old and had to be shocked three times, they tried a pacemaker but it did nothing. He had to go on ECMO, a machine which takes over the work of the heart. They never really got to the bottom of it, but the only option was a heart transplant so he was listed for one.”

In honour of their sons’ memories, Sarah and Chris now run the Charlie and Carter Foundation. They manage the charity alongside their day jobs, dedicating their time to supporting other families facing similar heartache.

The foundation provides financial support to parents of seriously ill children with life-limiting conditions, helping to ease the burden of care during unimaginably difficult times. The couple also work to raise awareness of organ donation, driven by the hope that other families won’t have to endure the pain of losing a child while waiting for a transplant.

“[Carter] was seven days old and we were trying to take everything in, thinking how can this be happening again, how can our boy be so ill. We realised that ironically we could apply to our Charlie’s Foundation for help, as once again we were in the situation we were trying to help other families with. It felt very surreal and unfair.

“Carter either got a heart and was ok or he didn’t and he wouldn’t make it. You’re trying to digest that no matter what you aren’t going to have the normal life you thought with your baby. It was very scary and really horrible.

“At first we had hope, he was listed but it was mainly fear, Carter was struggling so much and we knew he only had a short window that he could wait. The time went by and every day you didn’t know what you were walking in to, he was deteriorating.

“We appealed for a donor and did all we could to raise awareness of organ donation. It was difficult to find the words and ask another family to help us, you have to put yourself in their position and try and get them to think of yours – what would they do if it was their child?

“One morning we just knew we were going to be told he was too poorly to carry on, everyone did everything they could but his organs were shutting down. At 25 days old Carter passed away. We asked if they could take anything for anybody else but they couldn’t.

“Organ donation was never mentioned with Charlie. We’d have given anything to help others but we didn’t think of organ donation until Carter needed his transplant. You never know when you or someone you know might need a gift from someone who is no longer able to live. Organ donation is something to think about before it comes up.

“Carter was boisterous even as a small poorly baby. He was active, pushing at his tube, wriggling, moving his arms – it was nice to see so much movement. He had curls like Charlie and looked the spit of him.

“I only had one cuddle with him that I can remember, I was cuddling him after he arrived but I don’t remember him due to the medication I was given. He was too poorly, on ECMO, after that but I think they let me have that one cuddle as they didn’t think he’d survive.

“The strange thing is the one thing Charlie didn’t have anything wrong with was his heart and Carter it was all his heart. They were two very special boys, it’s very sad we didn’t have more time with them.

“Life is sad without them, you kind of just go through life and you don’t move on. You relive everything, you think of them and what they should be doing. Charlie would have turned 13 last year and Carter would be six, the years are flying by, they should be growing up. I wonder what they’d be doing, what they’d be in to and would they be nice brothers.

“It’s very hard. You keep going because of them and live life because they’re always with you.”

Through their work, Sarah and Chris aim to ensure that Charlie and Carter’s legacies live on by bringing comfort and crucial assistance to families across the UK and by encouraging conversations that could help save lives.

“Our focus is the Charlie and Carter Foundation, we do it to keep the memories of the boys alive and help families as we know what they’re going through. We know what a difference support makes at the worst time of your life.

“With organ donation, have that conversation as it needs to be now. It can be a comfort to your family and help someone. You’re better to have the conversation before a difficult situation and be clear what you want. Organ donation is amazing and saves lives, which is incredible, without donors there cant be transplants.”

Their story is one of unimaginable loss, but also of resilience and compassion, a testament to two little boys whose brief lives continue to inspire kindness, support, and hope for others.