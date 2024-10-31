The owner of The Kelly Deli announces her retirement after more than 30 years in the hospitality industry.

Brenda Hallowell, the owner of The Kelly Deli in Hebburn, has revealed that she will be stepping away from the popular eatery on Friday, November 1, as she looks ahead to retirement.

She opened the venue, on Hedgeley Road, almost four years ago - having been the landlady at The Kelly pub, next door to the deli, for 12 years.

Brenda Hallowell, the owner of Hebburn's Kelly Deli, has announced her retirement. | National World

Brenda’s retirement marks her bringing an end to a more than 30-year long career in hospitality, with her also having previously operated a sandwich shop next to Hebburn Comprehensive School for 15 years.

The 66-year-old has explained to the Shields Gazette why she has decided to retire and revealed what she will miss most about working.

When speaking about her long career, she said: “Well I’ve totally enjoyed it, I just get on with it.

“Some times I do a 12-hour shift and I can do a buffet in my sleep, I take great pleasure in seeing a big catering job being done - I’ll miss that.

Brenda's last day will be Friday, November 1, before she prepares to head to India for a month-long trip. | National World

“Then the customers, I’ve known a lot of them for years so I will miss that the most out of everything.

“I had a stroke in March and I’m also waiting for a hip replacement so it is starting to tell on me now, I’m not as fast as I used to be.

“I just think that it is time to go and start to take it easy.”

Brenda has also given an insight into her plans for retirement as she looks ahead to the future.

She added: “I plan on travelling the world, I’m going to India for a month very soon and I want to keep going backwards and forwards over there because it is my favourite place - I love it.

“I enjoy travelling so I’m planning to see more of the world.

Brenda back in 2015 when she hosted a 50-year anniversary band festival during her time as the landlady of The Kelly pub. | National World

“As I say, I need a hip replacement so when that is sorted there will be no stopping me.”

Despite Brenda’s retirement, The Kelly Deli will still remain open, with some of the current staff taking over the business.

You can keep up to date with the venue by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/Thekellydeli.