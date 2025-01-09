I've got some Dubai chocolate - this is what it is and what it tastes like

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you haven’t seen it yet, you soon will do.

Dubai chocolate, the viral social media sensation from the end of 2024 has been picked up by mainstream supermarkets and even Lindt, and it will be on shelves near you soon.

But what is it? Thick milk chocolate with a light green pistachio cream filling, mixed with something called knafeh - a crispy, noodle-like dough that’s shredded up.

When I heard that Lidl had a version in, I went on the hunt, but without luck. So I asked Father Christmas for some, and he was able to source some from a Manchester chocolatier called Cocoa Cabana, who do a very glittery block of 500g for £15.99. Quite the price tag for some chocolate, but it was Christmas and it looks amazing.

Dubai chocolate | CM

And so what is it like? Well, absolutely lovely, I can see what the fuss is about. The bars, wherever you get them, are typically thick milk chocolate that can be broken with a satisfying crack to reveal the luxurious filling, and this is no different.

The chocolate was great, but I think we’re all interested in the middle bit. Firstly, it was creamy and not too nutty. I’d have been hard-pushed to have told you it was pistachio, had I not known. It’s quite a thick filling, not runny, slightly salty, and there’s a crunch from the knafeh that adds a great contrast.

Inside the Dubai chocolate | CM

It’s a very rich and comforting treat that you wouldn’t have too much of in one go, and it seems like such a familiar taste without easily being able to put your finger on it. The closest I can compare it to is a KitKat. But a massive KitKat with loads of that smused-up middle filling that they make from the ones that have gone wrong. But the knafeh is better than wafer, the chocolate is thicker, and more satisfying.

You’re going to have to have a go for yourselves...