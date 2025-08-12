I’ve ran 330 miles in 36°C heat - with another 850 to go to get home to South Shields
Joe Larkin, the owner of South Shields-based running club Believe to Run, is now 10 days into his latest mammoth challenge as he attempts to run from Madrid, in Spain, back to South Shields.
In 2024, the 30-year-old ran from the borough to Paris to make it there for the opening ceremony of the Olympic games.
Joe started running on August 3 as he looks to complete the 1,200 distance over the course of 28 days.
Having started in the Spanish capital, he has managed to cross the huge elevation of the Pyrenees Mountains into France while running in temperatures of around 36°C.
When speaking to the Shields Gazette, Joe revealed how difficult it has been for him to cover 330 miles - with around 850 left to go.
He said: “It has been really hard, the heat has been brutal so I’m having to constantly rehydrate - I think I’m going through about nine litres of water a day at the moment.
“I’m also constantly trying to fuel my body with carbohydrates as I’m running about 40 miles per day, sometimes even more.
“There is a lot of elevation in Spain so that has added to how hard it has been.
“The support has been keeping me going throughout all of this, I’ve had loads of people get in touch to say that I’ve inspired them to get out of the house and run.
“At the moment, it feels like the whole of South Tyneside is routing for me - it is class.”
As part of the run, Joe is asking for donations to If U Care Share and Place2Be, which are two charities that are close to his heart.
He added: “I’m raising money for two really great causes so any donations would be much appreciated - I want to try and raise as much money as possible for them.
“I also want to say a massive thank you to Wolf Competitions as they have been the main sponsor for this.
“Then another big thanks to Key Subject Tuition, Heartland Construction, Horsley Hill Premier, Toney Minchella, JnrValets_, Melanie Moore's Dance Academy, South Shields Physiotherapy, The Westoe Practice, Recovery Room Ph, and Hotpod Yoga as they have all also helped me out and get to this point.”
You can view and donate to Joe’s fundraiser by visiting: https://givestar.io/gs/madrid-to-south-shields-run.