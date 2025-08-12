I’ve ran 330 miles in 36°C heat - with another 850 to go to get home to South Shields

A South Shields runner is powering through his biggest challenge yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Larkin, the owner of South Shields-based running club Believe to Run, is now 10 days into his latest mammoth challenge as he attempts to run from Madrid, in Spain, back to South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having started in the Spanish capital, he has managed to cross the huge elevation of the Pyrenees Mountains into France while running in temperatures of around 36°C.

Joe Larkin is currently running from Madrid to back home in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

When speaking to the Shields Gazette, Joe revealed how difficult it has been for him to cover 330 miles - with around 850 left to go.

He said: “It has been really hard, the heat has been brutal so I’m having to constantly rehydrate - I think I’m going through about nine litres of water a day at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also constantly trying to fuel my body with carbohydrates as I’m running about 40 miles per day, sometimes even more.

“There is a lot of elevation in Spain so that has added to how hard it has been.

“The support has been keeping me going throughout all of this, I’ve had loads of people get in touch to say that I’ve inspired them to get out of the house and run.

Joe has been running 40+ miles a day in temperatures of around 36°C. | Other 3rd Party

“At the moment, it feels like the whole of South Tyneside is routing for me - it is class.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the run, Joe is asking for donations to If U Care Share and Place2Be, which are two charities that are close to his heart.

He added: “I’m raising money for two really great causes so any donations would be much appreciated - I want to try and raise as much money as possible for them.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to Wolf Competitions as they have been the main sponsor for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old is raising money for If U Care Share and Place2be. | Other 3rd Party

“Then another big thanks to Key Subject Tuition, Heartland Construction, Horsley Hill Premier, Toney Minchella, JnrValets_, Melanie Moore's Dance Academy, South Shields Physiotherapy, The Westoe Practice, Recovery Room Ph, and Hotpod Yoga as they have all also helped me out and get to this point.”

You can view and donate to Joe’s fundraiser by visiting: https://givestar.io/gs/madrid-to-south-shields-run.