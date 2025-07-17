Google

A South Tyneside man frisked by police in a street readily confessed in slang to having cocaine, stating, “I’ve sniff in my pocket.”

Taylor Griffiths, 23, was good to his word – and officers found three snap bags containing the prohibited class A drug, a court heard. Griffiths, of Holland Park Drive, Hedworth, Jarrow, was also discovered with a small amount of cannabis, prosecutor Liz Waby said.

Borough magistrates were told he self-medicated with cocaine because it helped to calm restlessness caused by ADHD. But his indulging was likely to stop, as his GP was now aware of his use of the drug and turning to the non-prescribed substance was no longer an option.

Ms Waby told the hearing: “Officers were undertaking mobile patrols in the area. They received a prior call about unrelated matters that aren’t before the court. “It did give rise to the stop and search of the defendant. During the course of the search, he said, ‘I’ve sniff in my pocket. I use it for my ADHD. It calms me.'

“A number of snap bags of cocaine were in his pocket and during the search, a small amount of cannabis was also found. He has two previous convictions from five offences and was last before a court in October 2019.”

Griffiths pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled drug. David Forrester, defending, said: “He’s probably just past the threshold for a caution. He does have a caution for drugs in 2020.

“He does have ADHD and he does self-medicate with things that he shouldn’t have self-medicated with. Things have come to a head and his doctor is now aware. He will have to start using substances that are prescribed and not those that make him feel better.

“There is a suspended sentence in 2019 for a dissimilar offence.”

Griffiths, who is on state benefits, was fined £120 – reduced from £180 due to his early guilty plea – with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge. Magistrates warned him that he could be jailed if he failed to keep up with the monthly payments.

They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.