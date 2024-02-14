Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing star Catherine Tyldesley will soon arrive in the North East as she is set to star in the musical production of Bonnie & Clyde at the Sunderland Empire.

Bonnie & Clyde is a West End hit and is now embarking on its first ever UK and Ireland tour, arriving in Sunderland on Tuesday, March 19.

Catherine Tyldesley who is an established actress, most known for playing the role of Eva Price in Coronation Street is making her first ever theatre appearance, as she takes on the role of Blanche Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Catherine said of appearing in Bonnie & Clyde, which was named Best New Musical at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Catherine also commented that she was drawn to the musical after hearing the songs featured, especially the one that her character Blanche sings; That’s What You Call A Dream.

She continued: “I fell in love with it and I knew that this was the one musical I had to do. I’ve been extremely lucky with film and television but I’ve waited a long time for this.”

Catherine Tyldesley will be taking on the role of Blanche Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde.

Bonnie & Clude features music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivsn Menchell.

The plot of Bonnie & Clyde tells the real-life story of the notorious American criminals and their gang.

Catherine’s character Blanche was the sister-in-law of Clyde, who reluctantly became a member of the bank-robbing gang. She was the only member of the core gang to survive, later serving a prison sentence.

Speaking about taking on the role, Catherine said: “I’ve always loved singing and it’s great that now I finally get to do it in a big stage musical.

“You’ve got great music, adventure, the gangster element, but it also delves into the love story, to see the chemistry between Bonnie and Clyde, as well as between Blanche and Buck.

“It’s got that adrenaline-junkie feel but at the same time it’s really going to pull on your heartstrings.”