Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens support small business in South Shields

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall returned to her hometown of South Shields over the Easter weekend, with her boyfriend - formerly of Rizzle Kicks, Jordan Stephens.

The couple enjoyed a trip back to where 30-year-old Jade grew up, spending time at South Shields Football Club - where Jade is an honorary president.

The singer uploaded a photo to her Instagram Stories of her father, with the football players on the pitch in the background.

Jade and Jordan also headed to Bessys Sweet Bakes, a small business that sells cake and coffee from a van on South Shields seafront.

Jade posted an image of the display of cakes at Bessys Sweet Bakes to her Instagram Stories, while the business themselves had their own post on their Facebook to mark the celebrity visit.

They posted a photo of Jade and Jordan smiling in front of the van alongside the owner. They captioned the post: “Always a pleasure to have @jadethirlwall and @jordanfstephens visit for a coffee and cake!”

The post racked up almost 500 likes. Comments on the post included one person writing: “Shields lasses! Say no more!” Another comment came from Tynemouth Coffee Company, who wrote: “Brilliant x”

While Jade celebrated Easter at home with Jordan, she also reminisced on Little Mix’s final tour, Confetti which began on April 9, 2022.

As yesterday marked exactly one year since the beginning of the tour, Jade posted images of herself from the concerts in various costumes including a green dress, a pink sparkly jumpsuit with fluffy arms and a black and white leather leotard with matching gloves.

Jade and Jordan visited Bessys Sweet Bakes in South Shields.

She captioned the first image: “This time last year” alongside a crying emoji.