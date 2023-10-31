Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it comes to Halloween, former Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall always has an incredible costume or two to wear.

This year is no exception, as the South Shields singer dressed up in a simple costume that has a hilarious meaning.

Taking to TikTok for a funny lip syncing video, Jade shared her Halloween costume, which on first look is a home-made witches costume, which many of us may remember our parents putting together back in the day.

The outfit includes green face paint, a green wig, overlined orange lipstick, a black witches hat, and most nostalgic of all - a black bin bag repurposed as a witches dress.

While Jade’s costume is funny for its nostalgia to 1990s homemade Halloween costumes, fans were quick to spot that she was also paying tribute to a childhood version of herself.

Jade is known to regularly share a throwback photo of herself dressed up as a witch for Halloween when she was a youngster, and her costume for 2023 is an exact replica of the childhood look.

For previous Halloween’s, Jade has had some amazing costumes which have been praised on social media by fans and fellow celebrities. Previous costumes courtesy of Jade include Mystique from X Men in 2014, Marge Simpson in 2021, and Princess Jasmine from Aladdin in 2022.

Jade kept with the theme of Halloween with her TikTok video, lip syncing to fellow Geordie pop star Cheryl Tweedy’s iconic quote from Ghosthunting with Girls Aloud.