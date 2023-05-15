Jade Thirlwall supports LGBTQ+ event in South Shields

A LGBTQ+ event named Rush took place over the weekend, with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall in attendance to show her support.

The event was organised by Natalie Lascelles from South Shields, who wanted to bring a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to her hometown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie told us: “There isn’t much in South Shields for gay people, especially gay women.”

Natalie had the idea for the event over ten years ago, which is a mostly lesbian event, but is open to all in the LGBTQ+ community, and was finally able to bring her idea to life in November 2021.

Since then, Natalie has had six successful Rush events for the LGBTQ+ community in South Shields and has seen many others from across the UK travel to attend.

The event took place at Arbeia Bar in South Shields, which is owned by South Shields pop star Jade Thirlwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arbeia’s very own landlady popped in to the event, to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Natalie explained: “I was shocked and thankful when Jade Thirlwall popped into my pride event. I’ve used Jade’s bar for over a year now to run my ever growing popular lesbian plus friends event.

“The event is the only consistent LGBTQ+ event in the area. It’s groundbreaking and a much needed fun space for the area.”

Natalie continued: “Jade has always been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and we are very lucky and thankful to have her support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade posted on her Instagram story to write: “We are beyond honoured to bring more and more LGBTQ+ events to our bar and South Tyneside in general to help create more safe spaces for everyone to enjoy themselves freely and openly”.

Rush was packed with LGBTQ+ talent, with Steven Sullivan hosting the event, and performers, dancers and drag king group Gordie Kings providing the entertainment.

Natalie Lascelles and Jade Thirlwall

The next Rush event will take place in September, named Rush Hoedown, which will have a cowgirl theme. Those wishing to attend the ticketed event can contact Natalie directly on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad