Jail for gang ringleader who led masked South Shields pub attack

A man was targeted by masked attackers in a terrifying "revenge" beating at a pub.

The victim was first approached by seven unknown armed men, who were wearing dark clothes and had their faces covered, before they were joined by Aaron Sutherland, dressed in a blue shorts and T-shirt with his face exposed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the violence, at the Buzzers Sports Bar in South Shields, South Tyneside, in June 2022, was caught on CCTV and left the victim bleeding from head injuries after being hit with bars and bats.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said: "At around 7.15pm he was standing outside the premises when four unknown males, dressed in black with their faces covered, arrived and confronted him and he ran inside.

"Three further males, also wearing face coverings then arrived and joined in the chase of the man.

"Another male was seen getting out of a car, wearing blue shorts and T-shirt. His face wasn't covered. That was Sutherland.

"All the males attacked him. He was quickly put to the floor and while on the floor the group was seen to punch him repeatedly and use a variety of weapons to strike him."

Mr Bunch said the weapons used included metal bars, wood and bats.

He added: "Sutherland initially kicked him while he was on the floor then picked up a weapon and used it to strike him on a number of occasions.

"The males then began to walk away from the victim, including Sutherland, but he returned while he was still on the floor and struck him several more ties with a weapon before finally leaving."

The court heard the victim had injuries to his head which resulted in significant blood loss.

He did not assist the police in the prosecution.

Sutherland, 32, of Marigold Walk, South Shields, admitted attempting to cause GBH with intent.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking after he and Chatt Robertson took a man's Ford Focus car, which they both drove before it was crashed into a bollard.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said the pub attack was the result of a dispute earlier that day.

Mr Cornberg said Sutherland has since been involved in a motorbike accident which left him with significant injuries and ongoing medical problems.

Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs said the violence was a "revenge attack" following the dispute and jailed Sutherland for a total of 33 months.

Robertson, 33, of Scott Court, South Shields, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and was jailed for 17 weeks.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Robertson was not behind the wheel when the car was initially taken nor when it was crashed.