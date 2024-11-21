Jarrow 10k set to celebrate running heritage and local communities in 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
RunThrough, one of the country’s largest running events companies, has revealed that the Jarrow 10k will return to the borough on Sunday, October 19, 2025.
The event, which is being held in partnership with Jarrow and Hebburn Athletic Club, will offer runners the chance to experience a fast, flat, road-closed course that is steeped in the rich running history of the North East.
The 10k run will start and finish at the Monkton Athletics Track, with the route heading along York Avenue and Bede Burn Road before looping back on itself.
Organisers have stated that the course is designed for personal bests, making it an ideal event for both elite athletes and everyday runners.
The Jarrow 10k will be part of RunThrough’s ‘Top Flight Elite Series’, meaning it should attract top-tier competitors who are battling for World Athletics points, a share of the £4,000 prize purse, and valuable series points.
Chris Parr, the race director, has expressed his excitement is bringing the event to Jarrow in October next year.
He commented: “The Jarrow 10k embodies the spirit of running excellence and inclusivity.
“It’s a privilege to host this race in the North East, celebrating the community’s deep connection to the sport while offering a course designed for personal achievements."
Next year’s run will also feature a junior race to encourage families and young athletics to join in the festivities.
Registration for the Jarrow 10k is open to everyone now - you can sign up by visiting: https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/jarrow-10k-october-2025.
For more details on the event, head to: https://www.jarrow10k.com/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.