Jarrow Auction Rooms rises from the ashes with new home

Businessmen in South Tyneside have done a deal to get Jarrow Auction Rooms back up and running after it was devastated by a fire.

Pub boss Tony Singh’s Neon Social Club on Nairn Street in Jarrow is set to be the new home of the popular auction business.

Delighted Jarrow Auction Rooms owner Brian Cairns, said the former social club would be the temporary base for his business for at least the next 12 months.

Jarrow Auction Rooms owner Brian Cairns at the fire-hit business on Bede Burn Road, Jarrow.

Mr Cairns was left heartbroken when a fire tore through the original auction rooms in which was in a former church on Bede Burn Road in Jarrow back in November 2017.

Since then he has been hosting auctions online under the name of South Shields Auction Rooms while he was on the lookout for a temporary base.

And now his prayers have been answered after friend Paddy Cunningham, stepped in to sublet the building to Mr Cairns.

Mr Cains said: “It is a permanent base but on a temporary basis, as I am still hoping to rebuild the church.

“But it is great to get it back up and running again.

“I am waiting to hear back from the insurance ombudsman in the next couple of weeks and will then look to start rebuilding it.”

The owner of Jarrow Auction Rooms Brian Cairns following the fire.

The businessman will move into the new base in the second week of November and already he has plans to hold his first auction at the new site on Saturday, December 15, which will be Christmas auction with 600 lots.

He continued: “I still wanted to be in the Jarrow postcode and it is great that I can call it Jarrow Auction Rooms again.

“The reaction has been fantastic and I have had lots of congratulations from people old and new.

“I am really looking forward to it.”

Mr Cairns is on the lookout to see if any local builders, plasterers and tradespeople, would be interested in taking on the project of rebuilding the former Jarrow Auction Rooms once he hears back from the insurers.

Paddy Cunningham, an upholsterer who sub-let the club to Mr Cairns, said: “It will help to bring business to the area after what has happened to his building.

“He has a lot of stuff to sell and I wanted to help him get back on to his feet.”

Tony Singh, who owns the building, confirmed that he is still waiting for an application for the site to be turned into housing to be approved and wanted to use the building in the meantime.

The auction on Saturday, December 15, will start at 11am.

It will feature the likes of antiques, jewellery and even miners lamps. Anyone with items they wish to sell are asked to get in touch.