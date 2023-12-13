Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members from Jarrow West Park Bowls Club have celebrated an international win in Cyprus after being crowned champions of a competition.

Brett Arkley, Tony Humphries, Alex Bryden and Alan Theobald have won gold in the men's senior four and bronze in the mixed four event at the Atlantic Senior Fours 2023 tournament.

Two teams from the club have also seen national success winning England National senior fours events in 2021 and 2022.

For some of the members this is the first time they have competed internationally as they attended the championships at Constantinou Brothers Athena Beach Hotel in Cyprus against a number of other countries including USA, South Africa and Wales.

Bowls team celebrating a win

The team finished second in the league section after 15 games. After beating USA in the semi-finals they went on to be crowned winners following a win over South Africa.

Club Secretary Malcolm Johnston said: "This is a great accolade to the talent that bounds amongst the local outdoor bowling clubs at Jarrow West Park and the surrounding area.

"They went out there with the intentions of winning that competition and that's exactly what they have done."

The club has also seen success from the ladies who played in National Finals at Lemington Spa in the summer.

Keen to spread the word about the benefits of bowls, Jarrow West Park Bowls Club is looking for more people to take up the sport.

Malcolm added: "The social, competitive, physical, mental, interactive and aerobic aspects of the sport benefit many groups and individuals in society."

The club welcomes all regardless of age, gender or ability.