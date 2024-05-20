Jarrow boxer maintains perfect start to his pro career by winning his fifth fight
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boxer Robbie Colman, from Jarrow, is celebrating his fifth professional win after defeating Eliecer Quezada at the Rainton Arena on Saturday, May 11.
The win, via points, ensured that the 26-year-old kept his 100% perfect start to his pro career as he looks to continue to build on his current success.
Robbie, who works as a welder and fabricator, has reflected on his latest fight and set his sights on what is to come in the future.
He commented: “This fight was a step up in opponent for me but thankfully everything went to plan and it couldn’t have gone better really.
“It felt like everything was right going into it, my weight was spot on and the game plan was perfect.
“I’m the kind of fighter who likes to try and get the knock out but once I got in there, it was just all about executing that game plan and getting the job done.
“I was able to get through this fight without any major issues so I’m now looking to be fighting again around the end of July.
“The aim is to keep getting fights under my belt and then push for a Northern Area title fight at some point in the near future.
“It would be great to go after something like that because it would be my first boxing title as a pro-fighter.”
Receive headline round-ups and breaking news alerts when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters
Robbie also revealed that he is looking for sponsors to help support him on his boxing journey, as he touched on how difficult it is to work full time while being a professional boxer.
He added: “I’m always on the lookout for sponsors, it is really difficult having a full time job and trying to make it in the pro-boxing scene.
“Having some sponsors onboard will really help to take the pressure off and allow me to kick on in boxing.
“At the moment, I’m on a deal where I’ve got to sell around 55 tickets per fight in order to make a profit.
“So if anyone is interested in seeing me fight or can help with sponsoring me, then please get in touch.”
If you can help Robbie with sponsors or want tickets for his next fight, you can contact him on social media via: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.colman.1 or https://www.instagram.com/robbiecolman/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.