Jarrow boxer maintains perfect start to his pro career by winning his fifth fight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robbie Colman has maintained his 100% winning pro-boxing record.

Boxer Robbie Colman, from Jarrow, is celebrating his fifth professional win after defeating Eliecer Quezada at the Rainton Arena on Saturday, May 11.

The win, via points, ensured that the 26-year-old kept his 100% perfect start to his pro career as he looks to continue to build on his current success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie, who works as a welder and fabricator, has reflected on his latest fight and set his sights on what is to come in the future.

He commented: “This fight was a step up in opponent for me but thankfully everything went to plan and it couldn’t have gone better really.

Robbie Colman has maintained his 100% winning start to his pro-boxing career. The boxer, from Jarrow, now has five wins in five. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“It felt like everything was right going into it, my weight was spot on and the game plan was perfect.

“I’m the kind of fighter who likes to try and get the knock out but once I got in there, it was just all about executing that game plan and getting the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was able to get through this fight without any major issues so I’m now looking to be fighting again around the end of July.

“The aim is to keep getting fights under my belt and then push for a Northern Area title fight at some point in the near future.

“It would be great to go after something like that because it would be my first boxing title as a pro-fighter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie also revealed that he is looking for sponsors to help support him on his boxing journey, as he touched on how difficult it is to work full time while being a professional boxer.

He added: “I’m always on the lookout for sponsors, it is really difficult having a full time job and trying to make it in the pro-boxing scene.

Robbie is now looking ahead to fighting again at the end of July. He is also setting his sights on potentially securing his first pro-boxing title fight. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“Having some sponsors onboard will really help to take the pressure off and allow me to kick on in boxing.

“At the moment, I’m on a deal where I’ve got to sell around 55 tickets per fight in order to make a profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So if anyone is interested in seeing me fight or can help with sponsoring me, then please get in touch.”