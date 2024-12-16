Jarrow care home opens its doors to the community to tackle loneliness this Christmas

A Jarrow care home is working to combat isolation and loneliness this Christmas.

Palmersdene Care Home, on Grange Road West, in Jarrow is among a number of care homes across the north who are inviting older people and armed forces veterans to join in their Christmas Day celebrations.

The care home, which is operated by Anchor, has said that guests are invited to join for Christmas lunch and take part in festive activities such as games and sing-alongs - all free of charge.

David Wood, Anchor’s community partnership manager, has expressed his delight in being able to welcome the community into the Jarrow care home this Christmas.

He said: “Christmas Day is traditionally a time when families and friends get together for a laugh and a chat over a delicious meal.

“But we know it can be an incredibly lonely time if you live on your own so we wanted to extend the warmth and companionship of our lovely home to anyone facing the day alone.

“We go all out at Christmas for our residents, because we are seen as their family so we’re happy to invite people in to join us for Christmas Day.”

Kate Osborne, Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, has praised the team at Palmersdene for ensuring that people in the community will not be lonely this Christmas.

Ms Osborne commented: “Christmas can be a lonely time for some people, it is a wonderful thing Palmersdene are doing opening their doors for people at Christmas, I have been to Palmersdene and seen first hand the wonderful work their staff do with all the wonderful community initiatives they deliver that benefit both those who live in the community who are isolated or lonely and their residents.

“To invite those who are on their own into the care home for Christmas Day is a wonderful initiative and something that I know will help tackle loneliness in our community.

“Thank you to all the staff for giving up their Christmas Day with their own family and friends to look after others - the work that they do is invaluable to our community and they deserve all our thanks."

If you are someone you know would like to join Palmersdene residents on Christmas Day, then you need to call the home on 0800 0854179.

Organisers have stated that places are limited and will be filled on a first-reserved basis so it will be best to contact the care home as soon as possible.