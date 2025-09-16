Jarrow care home praised by CQC following safeguarding concerns

Care Quality Commission inspectors have visited a Jarrow care home.

The White House Nursing Home, on Monkton Lane, in Jarrow, has been given an overall rating of ‘good’ following a recent inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

According to the CQC’s report, the assessment was undertaken in part due to “concerns received around people’s care and support, safeguarding, staffing, medicines management and closed cultures”.

The White House Nursing Home, in Jarrow. | Google Maps

Inspectors stated in their reported that they “did not find any evidence of these concerns or that people had been placed at risk of harm”.

CQC inspectors noted that systems and processes were in place to assess risks to people and ensure that they were safeguarded from avoidable harm, with “enough trained and competent staff” to support those in care.

As noted in the report, one staff member told inspectors: “I enjoy coming into work, doing my shifts, being able to make a difference to my residents’ lives and ensuring they have the right person-centred care.”

Inspectors noted that the service is “well led”, which is reflected in the feedback from residents, their relatives, care home staff and a social care professional.

Some relatives told the CQC: “It is well organised, I would definitely recommend. The staff are always bright, cheerful and bubbly. I am very happy with what they do” and: “It is quite a calm atmosphere and I would recommend for anyone who has a relative with dementia. As it is a great place for this, in particular.”

You can view the CQC’s full report at: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-1588221651/reports/AP14488/overall.