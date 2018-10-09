Jarrow Hall can now provide a spectacular setting for weddings and civil ceremonies

Couples can now tie the knot at one of South Tyneside's most historic venues.

Jarrow Hall, a grade II listed building, was recently granted a licence to hold marriage and civil ceremonies.

Access can be granted to all parts of the 11-acre Jarrow Hall site to make your big day memorable.

Set on an 11-acre site, it boasts a historic manor house, a museum dedicated to the life and legacy of the 'father of English history', the Venerable Bede, and an Anglo-Saxon farm and village.

Ideal for lovers of history, architecture and the country, the venue boasts a variety of indoor and outdoor backdrops to make your special day even more memorable.

From the fountain room and amphitheatre to the conference room and museum, it offers something a little different for both small and larger weddings.

The venue is suitable for up to 100 guests during the day and 150 on an evening.

Couples can celebrate all or any part of their day at Jarrow Hall, as it is now fully licensed for civil ceremonies, wedding breakfasts and evening receptions.

The venue is run by Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle, on behalf of South Tyneside Council, which owns the land and buildings.

Leigh Venus, operations manager (culture and heritage), said: “We are delighted to announce that we have our marriage and civil ceremony licence for a number of our distinctive spaces.

"This is a particularly exciting time for Jarrow Hall too, as our first-ever ceremony will be held on Halloween this year. I’m sure it will be a spectacular day.”

Chelsea Dixon, programme lead (events) added: "Jarrow Hall is the perfect year-round venue and can offer you something completely different for your special day.

"Each wedding is tailor-made to suit your requirements, meaning you can make your day as traditional or unconventional as you wish.

“You have a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces to choose from and it’s possible for us to provide exclusive access to the full site."

Jarrow Hall is hosting an open afternoon on Sunday, October 21, from 2pm to 4pm for brides and grooms to view the site.

The free event will include a glass of fizz and nibbles, and will run alongside Jarrow Hall Autumn Fayre.

Built in 1875 by local businessman Simon Temple, Jarrow Hall passed through a number of hands before being let to the Shell Mex company in 1920, and then Jarrow Council in 1935.

It was used for storage before becoming derelict and under threat of demolition, until it was rescued by the St Paul's Development Trust, restored, and reopened as Bede Monastery Museum in 1974.

The museum then became part of Bede's World, which operated from 1993 to 2016, and is now part of Jarrow Hall - Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum.