Jarrow Hall celebrates 50 year anniversary in honour of pioneering archaeologist

Jarrow Hall are celebrating their 50 year anniversary this year, and are marking the occasion with a memorial to a pioneering female archaeologist.

The museum and Anglo-Saxon farm located in Jarrow, South Tyneside which was formerly known as ‘Bede’s World’ are celebrating the special anniversary, by honouring Dame Rosemary Cramp who sadly passed away last year.

Dame Rosemary was a British archaeologist and academic who specialised in Roman and Anglo-Saxon history.

Born in 1929, Dame Rosemary was a crucial part of the excavations carried out at Jarrow Hall and St. Paul’s Monstrey between 1963 and 1978, which led to the discovery of many unique artefacts, which is why the South Tyneside museum is dedicating their 50th anniversary celebrations to her.

Prior to Dame Rosemary’s discoveries, little was known about Anglo-Saxon architecture, but with her hard work and dedication, Jarrow Hall was able to become a rare yet important site for those looking for an insight into Anglo-Saxon life.

Found artefacts by Dame Rosemary included stained glass, as well as dwellings from between the 11th and 16th centuries.

Dame Rosemary Cramp

The excavations led to the development of The Bede Monastery Museum, which opened in 1974, before a dedicated museum was built on site and is now known as Jarrow Hall, Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum.

Throughout this year, Jarrow Hall will celebrate their 50th anniversary by hosting a range of events and activities in honour of Dame Rosemary, celebrating her life and achievements.